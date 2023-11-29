Wednesday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (5-1) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-6) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 84-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Cougars' last contest on Sunday ended in an 81-74 loss to Middle Tennessee.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 84, SIU-Edwardsville 55

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the No. 331-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Evansville Purple Aces, 91-83, on November 12, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

According to the RPI, the Wolverines have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

SIU-Edwardsville has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 23.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.3 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

23.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.3 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Macy Silvey: 10.7 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

10.7 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Ava Stoller: 8.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

8.6 PTS, 40.0 FG% Halle Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.5 FG% Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 7.2 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 85th in college basketball, while allowing 81.6 per contest, 344th in college basketball) and have a -50 scoring differential.

