There is high school basketball action in Winnebago County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Guilford High School at Jefferson High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
  • Location: Rockford, IL
  • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere North High School at Boylan Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
  • Location: Rockford, IL
  • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hononegah Community High School at Harlem High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
  • Location: Machesney Park, IL
  • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Lutheran High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
  • Location: Woodstock, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Auburn High School at Freeport High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 29
  • Location: Freeport, IL
  • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

