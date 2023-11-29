Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Winnebago County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guilford High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere North High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hononegah Community High School at Harlem High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Machesney Park, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Lutheran High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Auburn High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
