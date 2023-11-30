The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (11-9-1) ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2) currently features two players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mattias Samuelsson D Questionable Upper Body Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body Jordan Greenway LW Out Personal

Blues vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 60 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -4.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 64 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Buffalo has allowed 71 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -7, they are 21st in the league.

Blues vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-120) Sabres (+100) 6.5

