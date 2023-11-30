The St. Louis Blues host the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Robert Thomas, Casey Mittelstadt and others in this contest.

Blues vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Thomas is St. Louis' top contributor with 22 points. He has eight goals and 14 assists this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 19 games, with eight goals and eight assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals and added nine assists through 21 games for St. Louis.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Mittelstadt's 20 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has put up four goals and 16 assists in 22 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 27 1 2 3 3 at Devils Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 0 1 1 0

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 18 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and eight assists in 22 games.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 27 0 1 1 3 at Devils Nov. 25 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 1 1 2 8 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 0 1 1

