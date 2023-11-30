Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Chicago Bulls (5-14) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 117 - Bulls 112
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-5.2)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.9
- The Bucks (7-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.9% of the time, 12.6% more often than the Bulls (5-14-0) this year.
- Milwaukee (3-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Chicago (1-3) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (25%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (52.6% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (61.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 13-4, while the Bulls are 2-8 as moneyline underdogs.
Bulls Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Bulls are third-worst in the league offensively (106.2 points scored per game) and 15th defensively (112.8 points allowed).
- Chicago is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.7) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.4).
- With 21.9 assists per game, the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA.
- In 2023-24, Chicago is second-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and ranked eighth in turnovers forced (14.6).
- In 2023-24, the Bulls are 21st in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.9%).
