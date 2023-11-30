At United Center on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Bucks matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank third in the league while giving up 117.8 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA) and have a +56 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls are being outscored by 6.6 points per game, with a -127 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.2 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 112.8 per outing (15th in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 227.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 230.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 7-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has covered five times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.

Bulls and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +8000 - Bucks +450 +185 -

