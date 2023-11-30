The Chicago Bulls (5-14) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 227.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

Chicago has had an average of 219 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chicago has a 5-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 77.8% 120.9 227.1 117.8 230.6 233.3 Bulls 4 21.1% 106.2 227.1 112.8 230.6 219.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total five times.

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (3-7-0) than on the road (2-7-0) this season.

The Bulls' 106.2 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 117.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.8 points, Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bulls and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 5-14 1-3 10-9 Bucks 7-11 3-4 11-7

Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bulls Bucks 106.2 Points Scored (PG) 120.9 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 5-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 5-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

