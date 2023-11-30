The Chicago Bulls (5-14) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) on November 30, 2023 at United Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Chicago is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Bulls average 11.6 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Bucks give up to opponents (117.8).

Chicago has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 107.2 points per game, compared to 105 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 108.7 points per game at home, and 117.4 on the road.

In 2023-24 Chicago is giving up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (108.7) than away (117.4).

This year the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (22.3 per game) than on the road (21.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries