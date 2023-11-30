Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls square off at United Center on Thursday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine Props

PTS 3PM 20.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 21 points Zach LaVine scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday (20.5).

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -149)

Antetokounmpo has put up 30.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points less than Thursday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (10.6) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

The 25.5-point prop total set for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (26).

He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

