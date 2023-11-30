DeMar DeRozan is a player to watch when the Chicago Bulls (5-14) and the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) face off at United Center on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+, BSWI

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls fell to the Celtics on Tuesday, 124-97. Coby White scored a team-high 19 points (and added three assists and one rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 19 1 3 0 0 3 DeMar DeRozan 19 2 6 0 0 1 Patrick Williams 14 7 2 1 2 1

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 10.1 boards per contest.

DeRozan posts 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine puts up 21.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

White posts 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex Caruso posts 9.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 14.6 9.6 3.5 1.0 0.6 0.9 DeMar DeRozan 19.1 3.0 4.2 0.6 0.8 1.0 Zach LaVine 17.6 4.6 3.5 1.0 0.2 2.1 Coby White 15.4 2.3 3.6 0.9 0.2 3.4 Patrick Williams 9.3 4.4 1.1 0.8 1.1 1.3

