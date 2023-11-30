The Delaware State Hornets (2-6) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: YouTube

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Chicago State is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 345th.
  • The 64.9 points per game the Cougars score are 12.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (77.4).
  • When Chicago State totals more than 77.4 points, it is 2-0.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Chicago State posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 21.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Cougars gave up 13.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in away games (76.5).
  • When playing at home, Chicago State made 3.8 more treys per game (11.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to away from home (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Morgan State W 84-83 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 UT Martin L 94-71 Jones Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 62-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/30/2023 Delaware State - Jones Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Stetson - Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 St. Thomas - Jones Convocation Center

