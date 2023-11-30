How to Watch Chicago State vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delaware State Hornets (2-6) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Chicago State vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: YouTube
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Chicago State is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 345th.
- The 64.9 points per game the Cougars score are 12.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (77.4).
- When Chicago State totals more than 77.4 points, it is 2-0.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Chicago State posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 21.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Cougars gave up 13.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in away games (76.5).
- When playing at home, Chicago State made 3.8 more treys per game (11.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to away from home (31.3%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Morgan State
|W 84-83
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|UT Martin
|L 94-71
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 62-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/30/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
