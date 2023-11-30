The Delaware State Hornets (2-6) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: YouTube

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Chicago State is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Hornets are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 345th.

The 64.9 points per game the Cougars score are 12.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (77.4).

When Chicago State totals more than 77.4 points, it is 2-0.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 21.9 points per contest.

At home, the Cougars gave up 13.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in away games (76.5).

When playing at home, Chicago State made 3.8 more treys per game (11.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to away from home (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule