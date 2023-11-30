The Delaware State Hornets (2-6) face the Chicago State Cougars (2-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Chicago State vs. Delaware State matchup.

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago State Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Chicago State (-2.5) 136.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chicago State (-2.5) 136.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Betting Trends

Chicago State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

In the Cougars' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Delaware State has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Hornets games have gone over the point total twice this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.