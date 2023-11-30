Thursday's game at Jones Convocation Center has the Chicago State Cougars (2-7) taking on the Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at 8:00 PM (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Chicago State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 73, Delaware State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-4.3)

Chicago State (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Chicago State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, and Delaware State's is 4-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 4-4-0 and the Hornets are 2-4-0.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -81 scoring differential, falling short by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game to rank 329th in college basketball and are allowing 73.9 per contest to rank 242nd in college basketball.

Chicago State loses the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. it records 27.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 345th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.3 per contest.

Chicago State hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (320th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Cougars average 82.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (339th in college basketball), and allow 93.8 points per 100 possessions (267th in college basketball).

Chicago State wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 13.1 (255th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

