Chicago State vs. Delaware State November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (1-4) will play the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chicago State vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kedrick Green: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago State vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Chicago State Rank
|Chicago State AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|264th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.