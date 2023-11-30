The Chicago State Cougars (2-7) are favored by 4.5 points against the Delaware State Hornets (2-6) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chicago State -4.5 136.5

Chicago State Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Chicago State's games this year have an average total of 138.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cougars' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Chicago State lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Cougars have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago State has a 66.7% chance to win.

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 5 62.5% 64.9 133.5 73.9 151.3 142.9 Delaware State 3 50% 68.6 133.5 77.4 151.3 140.3

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars score 12.5 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Hornets allow (77.4).

Chicago State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 77.4 points.

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0 Delaware State 4-2-0 3-2 2-4-0

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chicago State Delaware State 8-0 Home Record 4-8 3-20 Away Record 2-14 4-0-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 10-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

