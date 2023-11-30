The Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars' 54.1 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 66.3 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
  • Chicago State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • Illinois State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.1 points.
  • The 82.5 points per game the Redbirds score are the same as the Cougars give up.
  • When Illinois State puts up more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.
  • Chicago State is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.
  • This year the Redbirds are shooting 48.3% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars shoot 32.5% from the field, five% lower than the Redbirds allow.

Chicago State Leaders

  • Josie Hill: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%
  • Jacia Cunningham: 12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
  • Tae'lor Willard: 9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Taylor Norris: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%
  • Evangelina Parrish: 5.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Chicago State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Austin Peay L 60-49 Woodling Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Evansville L 103-102 Jones Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Western Illinois L 86-72 Western Hall
11/30/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/2/2023 Norfolk State - Jones Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

