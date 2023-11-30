The Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 54.1 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 66.3 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

Chicago State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Illinois State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.1 points.

The 82.5 points per game the Redbirds score are the same as the Cougars give up.

When Illinois State puts up more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.

Chicago State is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.

This year the Redbirds are shooting 48.3% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Cougars give up.

The Cougars shoot 32.5% from the field, five% lower than the Redbirds allow.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Tae'lor Willard: 9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Taylor Norris: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%

5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Chicago State Schedule