How to Watch the Chicago State vs. Illinois State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 54.1 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 66.3 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- Chicago State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Illinois State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.1 points.
- The 82.5 points per game the Redbirds score are the same as the Cougars give up.
- When Illinois State puts up more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.
- Chicago State is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.
- This year the Redbirds are shooting 48.3% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Cougars give up.
- The Cougars shoot 32.5% from the field, five% lower than the Redbirds allow.
Chicago State Leaders
- Josie Hill: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%
- Jacia Cunningham: 12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Taylor Norris: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%
- Evangelina Parrish: 5.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 60-49
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Evansville
|L 103-102
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 86-72
|Western Hall
|11/30/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/2/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
