Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shepard High School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen Park High School at Tinley Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Tinley Park, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg Christian School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Zion-Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Zion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DePaul College Prep High Scool at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
