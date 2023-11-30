DeMar DeRozan plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 124-97 loss to the Celtics, DeRozan had 19 points and six assists.

In this article we will break down DeRozan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.3 21.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.2 Assists 5.5 4.6 4.9 PRA -- 29.1 29.4 PR -- 24.5 24.5



Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Bucks

DeRozan has taken 16.7 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 17.8% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

DeRozan's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 98.7.

The Bucks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.8 points per contest.

The Bucks give up 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.3 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 37 11 4 7 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.