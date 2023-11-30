Thursday's game that pits the Michigan State Spartans (5-1) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 80-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

Their last time out, the Blue Demons won on Sunday 93-72 over Loyola Chicago.

DePaul vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

DePaul vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 80, DePaul 72

Other Big East Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons beat the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in a 93-72 win on November 26. It was their best victory of the season.

DePaul has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

DePaul has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 249) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 251) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 276) on November 6

99-52 at home over Stonehill (No. 353) on November 9

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Michelle Sidor: 10.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 81.1 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while giving up 67.7 per contest to rank 248th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential overall.

