The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network Canada

DePaul vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score 25.6 more points per game (93.3) than the Blue Demons give up to opponents (67.7).

Michigan State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

DePaul has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.

The 81.1 points per game the Blue Demons average are 20.8 more points than the Spartans give up (60.3).

DePaul has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Michigan State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.

This year the Blue Demons are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Spartans give up.

The Spartans' 52.4 shooting percentage from the field is 12.1 higher than the Blue Demons have given up.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Michelle Sidor: 10.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

