Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in DuPage County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shepard High School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Elgin High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
