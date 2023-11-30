Thursday's game features the Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) matching up at Redbird Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-58 win for heavily favored Illinois State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 30.

The Redbirds are coming off of a 62-51 win against Saint Mary's (CA) in their last game on Saturday.

Illinois State vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Illinois State vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 88, Chicago State 58

Other MVC Predictions

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Mary's Gaels on November 25, the Redbirds picked up their signature win of the season, a 62-51 road victory.

Illinois State has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 194) on November 25

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 218) on November 24

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 268) on November 15

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 336) on November 6

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Maya Wong: 13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12)

13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12) Deanna Wilson: 15 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

15 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Abbie Aalsma: 5.5 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. They're putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball and are allowing 66.3 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball.

