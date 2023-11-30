Thursday's game features the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) and the Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) matching up at Credit Union 1 Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-56 win for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Illinois State vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Illinois State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 78, Illinois State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-21.3)

UIC (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

UIC has put together a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois State is 1-4-0. Both the Flames and the Redbirds are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 66.2 points per game (321st in college basketball) and giving up 66.2 (98th in college basketball).

Illinois State averages 34.3 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Illinois State knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) at a 28.5% rate (313th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Illinois State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Redbirds commit 13.3 per game (268th in college basketball) and force 13.7 (92nd in college basketball).

