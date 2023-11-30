The Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars average 12.2 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Redbirds allow (66.3).

Chicago State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Illinois State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.1 points.

The Redbirds average just 4.4 fewer points per game (82.5) than the Cougars allow (86.9).

Illinois State is 4-0 when scoring more than 86.9 points.

Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.

This season the Redbirds are shooting 48.3% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Cougars concede.

The Cougars make 32.5% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Redbirds' defensive field-goal percentage.

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Maya Wong: 13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12)

13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12) Deanna Wilson: 15 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

15 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Abbie Aalsma: 5.5 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Schedule