How to Watch the Illinois State vs. Chicago State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.
Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars average 12.2 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Redbirds allow (66.3).
- Chicago State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Illinois State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.1 points.
- The Redbirds average just 4.4 fewer points per game (82.5) than the Cougars allow (86.9).
- Illinois State is 4-0 when scoring more than 86.9 points.
- Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.
- This season the Redbirds are shooting 48.3% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Cougars concede.
- The Cougars make 32.5% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Redbirds' defensive field-goal percentage.
Illinois State Leaders
- Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Maya Wong: 13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12)
- Deanna Wilson: 15 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Caroline Waite: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)
- Abbie Aalsma: 5.5 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 89-51
|Redbird Arena
|11/24/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 87-63
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 62-51
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Redbird Arena
