The Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars average 12.2 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Redbirds allow (66.3).
  • Chicago State has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • Illinois State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.1 points.
  • The Redbirds average just 4.4 fewer points per game (82.5) than the Cougars allow (86.9).
  • Illinois State is 4-0 when scoring more than 86.9 points.
  • Chicago State is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.
  • This season the Redbirds are shooting 48.3% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Cougars concede.
  • The Cougars make 32.5% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Redbirds' defensive field-goal percentage.

Illinois State Leaders

  • Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Maya Wong: 13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12)
  • Deanna Wilson: 15 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Caroline Waite: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)
  • Abbie Aalsma: 5.5 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Illinois State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 89-51 Redbird Arena
11/24/2023 UT Arlington W 87-63 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 62-51 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/30/2023 Chicago State - Redbird Arena
12/3/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum
12/10/2023 Marquette - Redbird Arena

