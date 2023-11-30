The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road slide when they take on the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois State vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -7.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Redbirds Betting Records & Stats

Illinois State has combined with its opponent to score more than 132.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Illinois State's matchups this season is 132.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Illinois State are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Illinois State has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Redbirds have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Illinois State has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Illinois State vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 3 60% 75.9 142.1 61.7 127.9 143.5 Illinois State 2 40% 66.2 142.1 66.2 127.9 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends

The Flames had nine wins in 21 games against the spread last season in MVC action.

The Redbirds' 66.2 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 61.7 the Flames allow.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Illinois State is 0-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois State vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 5-0-0 0-0 2-3-0 Illinois State 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0

Illinois State vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Illinois State 7-8 Home Record 8-7 3-11 Away Record 3-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.