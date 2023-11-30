Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Iroquois County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watseka High School at St. Joseph-Ogden High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on November 30
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chrisman High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
