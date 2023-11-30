Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jo Daviess County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jo Daviess County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at East Dubuque High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: East Dubuque, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.