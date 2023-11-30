Should you bet on Kasperi Kapanen to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

Kapanen has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

Kapanen's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1

Blues vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

