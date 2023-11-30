In Lake County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnsburg High School at Grant Community High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30

5:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukegan High School at Lake Zurich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Zion-Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Zion, IL

Zion, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Libertyville High School at Carmel Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayslake Central High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Woodstock, IL

Woodstock, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep at Kenosha Christian Life High School