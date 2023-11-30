Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Lake County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg High School at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukegan High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Zion-Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Zion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Libertyville High School at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayslake Central High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep at Kenosha Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
