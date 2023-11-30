Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in McHenry County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg High School at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Boone High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayslake Central High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
