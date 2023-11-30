If you live in McHenry County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnsburg High School at Grant Community High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30

5:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Boone High School at Marengo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Marengo, IL

Marengo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayslake Central High School at Marian Central Catholic High School