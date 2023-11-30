In McLean County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cornerstone Christian Academy at Emmanuel Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30

6:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Wabash, IN

Wabash, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School - Normal at DeLand-Weldon High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30

5:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: DeLand, IL

DeLand, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Valley High School at Prairie Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Fairbury, IL

Fairbury, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal West High School at Richwoods High School