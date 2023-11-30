Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibault Catholic High School at Freeburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Freeburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
