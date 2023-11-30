Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ogle County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forreston High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Dakota, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron High School at Mendota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Mendota, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
