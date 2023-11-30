Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Peoria County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dunlap High School at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pekin, IL
- Conference: Mid-Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal West High School at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.