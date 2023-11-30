The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UIC vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games UIC shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Redbirds are the 146th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 122nd.

The 75.9 points per game the Flames record are 9.7 more points than the Redbirds allow (66.2).

When UIC scores more than 66.2 points, it is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UIC played better in home games last season, scoring 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Flames surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.

UIC sunk 7.9 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% when playing at home and 33.0% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Upcoming Schedule