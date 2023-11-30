How to Watch UIC vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games UIC shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Redbirds are the 146th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Flames sit at 122nd.
- The 75.9 points per game the Flames record are 9.7 more points than the Redbirds allow (66.2).
- When UIC scores more than 66.2 points, it is 5-0.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UIC played better in home games last season, scoring 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Flames surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.
- UIC sunk 7.9 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% when playing at home and 33.0% when playing on the road.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 70-40
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-79
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 58-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
