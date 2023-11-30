The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) travel to face the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UIC vs. Illinois State matchup.

UIC vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-6.5) 133.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-5.5) 133.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

UIC has won all five of its games against the spread this season.

Flames games have hit the over twice this season.

Illinois State has won just one game against the spread this season.

Redbirds games have gone over the point total twice this season.

UIC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 UIC is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (38th).

Based on its moneyline odds, UIC has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

