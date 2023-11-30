UIC vs. Illinois State November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's MVC schedule includes the UIC Flames (2-1, 0-0 MVC) facing the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UIC Top Players (2022-23)
- Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Toby Okani: 11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
UIC vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|66.5
|313th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|193rd
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
