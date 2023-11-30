The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

UIC vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -7.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, UIC and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 points.

The average point total in UIC's outings this year is 137.6, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Flames are 5-0-0 ATS this season.

UIC has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Flames have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UIC has a 77.8% chance to win.

UIC vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 3 60% 75.9 142.1 61.7 127.9 143.5 Illinois State 2 40% 66.2 142.1 66.2 127.9 146.3

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

UIC put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Flames record 9.7 more points per game (75.9) than the Redbirds give up (66.2).

UIC has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 66.2 points.

UIC vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 5-0-0 0-0 2-3-0 Illinois State 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0

UIC vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Illinois State 7-8 Home Record 8-7 3-11 Away Record 3-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

