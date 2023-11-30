Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Winnebago County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pecatonica High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Life High School at West Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Savanna, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
