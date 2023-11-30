Zach LaVine will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

LaVine, in his most recent time out, had two points, four assists and two steals in a 124-97 loss to the Celtics.

Let's look at LaVine's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.0 19.8 Rebounds -- 4.8 5.4 Assists -- 3.4 4.3 PRA -- 29.2 29.5 PR -- 25.8 25.2 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, LaVine has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

LaVine's Bulls average 98.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.7 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.8 points per game.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

The Bucks concede 26.3 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Bucks give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Zach LaVine vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 39 20 8 5 2 1 1

