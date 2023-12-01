If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Boone County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belvidere High School at Boylan Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School