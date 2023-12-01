Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Calhoun County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
Calhoun County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Staunton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
