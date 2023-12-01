Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cass County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cass County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beardstown High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.