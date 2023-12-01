Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Champaign County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rochester High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Judah Christian School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal Community High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rantoul High School at Morton High School - Morton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Morton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Armstrong, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
