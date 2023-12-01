Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Clinton County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem High School at Central High School - Breese
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Breese, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.