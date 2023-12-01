Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Forest Academy at Latin School of Chicago
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morgan Park Academy at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Independent School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Hill High School at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- Conference: Little Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carl Sandburg High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Flossmoor, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Park High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Maywood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth Academy at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis de Sales High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine East High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southland College Prep Charter High School at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hersey High School at Elk Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Conference: Mid-Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University of Chicago Lab School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
