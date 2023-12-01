Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in DeKalb County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Creek High School at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Earlville, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Metea Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hiawatha High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somonauk High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Leland, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaSalle-Peru High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.