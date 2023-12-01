The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (36.4%).
  • This season, DePaul has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 349th.
  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 70.0 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones allow.
  • When it scores more than 55.9 points, DePaul is 1-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
  • The Blue Demons gave up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
  • At home, DePaul drained 9.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.0%) than on the road (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 South Carolina L 73-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/19/2023 San Francisco L 70-54 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State - Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.