The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (36.4%).

This season, DePaul has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.4% from the field.

The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 349th.

The Blue Demons put up an average of 70.0 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones allow.

When it scores more than 55.9 points, DePaul is 1-4.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.

The Blue Demons gave up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.

At home, DePaul drained 9.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.0%) than on the road (33.7%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule