How to Watch DePaul vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have given up to their opponents (36.4%).
- This season, DePaul has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 349th.
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 70.0 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones allow.
- When it scores more than 55.9 points, DePaul is 1-4.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
- The Blue Demons gave up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
- At home, DePaul drained 9.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.0%) than on the road (33.7%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|L 73-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Francisco
|L 70-54
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
