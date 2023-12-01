The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. DePaul matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline DePaul Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-14.5) 136.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-13.5) 136.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

DePaul vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

DePaul has won just one game against the spread this season.

Iowa State has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

Cyclones games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places DePaul 188th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 97th.

DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

