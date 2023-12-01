Friday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) at 8:30 PM ET (on December 1). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-65 victory, heavily favoring Iowa State.

The matchup has no line set.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-10.1)

Iowa State (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

DePaul has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa State is 4-3-0. The Blue Demons have hit the over in two games, while Cyclones games have gone over four times.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 5.2 points per game with a -31 scoring differential overall. They put up 70 points per game (274th in college basketball) and allow 75.2 per outing (264th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. It is recording 27.8 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2 per contest.

DePaul connects on 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 34.2% from long range.

The Blue Demons average 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (281st in college basketball), and give up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

DePaul has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (267th in college basketball play) while forcing 13 (126th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.